SCOTTISH Labour’s head of communications has left his job two weeks after Anas Sarwar was named the new party leader.

Conrad Landin had been the party’s head of communications since September 2019.

But in a statement on Twitter, Mr Landin confirmed his is stepping aside following the new party leadership.

He said: “I have decided that now is the right time for me to move on & to pursue new opportunities - so I am leaving my position as head of communications at Scottish Labour.

“It has been an honour & a privilege to work with and support many colleagues, party representatives & activists.”

Richard Leonard quit as party leader in January - with Mr Sarwar defeating Monica Lennon in the battle to become the new leader, just weeks before May’s Holyrood election.

Mr Leonard warned that the discussion over his leadership has become "a distraction", adding "it is in the best interests of the party" for him to quit having “thought long and hard over the Christmas period” about his future.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Conrad has been a key and committed member of our team and his contribution will be missed.

"We all wish him well as he moves on.”