The mother of a woman who was abducted an murdered in Glasgow has written a letter offering comfort to the family of Sarah Everard.

Bea Jones daughter Moira was raped and beaten to death in Queens Park in 2008 by Slovakian national Marek Harcar.

In light of the similarities between the two women's deaths, Mrs Jones said she had been approached to comment by the media but opted for an open letter instead.

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, vanished as she walked home alone in Clapham on 3 March. Her body was found a week later in Kent woodland, and a man - Wayne Couzens - has been charged with her murder.

Mrs Jones said that Ms Everard's family would be living a nightmare and asked that people step back from the "frenzy" which had resulted in protests and public debates, running the risk of adding "trauma to trauma" to the 33-year-old's loved ones.

Bea Jones

She wrote: "First and last my concern is for Sarah's family and loved ones. They are totally devastated and vulnerable.

"They cannot fully take in what has happened and the permanence of what has occured. They have experienced nightmare on top of nightmare as events unravelled and their beautiful missing daughter became another murder victim. And there seems no end to it."

She added: "I can fully understand the reaction and response from concerned and frightened women nation-wide. And it may be in the first days the family were comforted to think so many were grieving with them.

"But now it has all escalated into a media frenzy more representative of individual anger than of shared grief. I am very concerned that events have developed to such an extent that those who matter most, Sarah and her family, are being totally swamped and traumatised by what is going on around them.

"How can they cope at all? There is only so much a head can absorb and a heart can cope with and they have so much to find out in the weeks and months ahead as dreadful details of Sarah's death are revealed to them."

Moira and Bea

Mrs Jones says that Sarah's mother will be "torturing" herself with questions about her daughter's death, and appealed for her family to be given space and time to process evehts before more information is released.

She concludes her letter by pledging to continue to support those who have been bereaved by violence and urges the public never to forgot the pain they go through.

The Jones family established a charity in her name which raises money for the families of murder victims, including with a sponsored run through the park where she was killed.

Marek Harcar was jailed for life for Moira's murder, with a minimum term of 25 years. He will be deported on release.

Mrs Jones finished her letter by writing: "We frequently read and hear of murder cases in the news but it is rare indeed for us to read of the plight of those left behind, whose lives that are changed forever by the violent death of a loved one."