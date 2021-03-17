HM Revenue & Customs has been ordered to pay out almost £30,000 after sacking a woman because she was pregnant.

Cheryl Young, a former admin assistant at the government body’s Lanarkshire contact centre, was dismissed in April 2019 - just weeks after telling bosses she was expecting.

Ms Young was coming to the end of her probationary period with the body and had suffered a number of absences due to a string of personal difficulties including a miscarriage, her mother becoming terminally ill and problems caring for her autistic son.

Bosses had expressed a willingness to try to help her stay on in her role until she revealed her pregnancy.

She has now won her case for pregnancy discrimination and victimisation at an employment tribunal, securing an award of £29,197.

Employment judge Shona Maclean found that Ms Young’s pregnancy had a “significant influence” on her boss’s decision-making and “willingness to persevere with supporting the claimant through what had already been a challenging and difficult probationary year”.

The judge added: “The Tribunal concluded that [HMRC] failed to show that the claimant’s dismissal was in no sense whatsoever on the grounds of pregnancy.”

The tribunal heard that Ms Young, from East Kilbride, began working at HMRC’s Bathgate centre in June 2018 and was placed on an apprenticeship programme at the same time.

She has a young son who is autistic so made suitable childcare arrangements for him.

However, shortly after, she was told that her team would be moving to the East Kilbride centre and so changed her childcare arrangements as she would be closer to home.

The planned move was then cancelled a week later and her son was unable to return to the original nursery as the place had been taken.

This proved to be very stressful for the mother and resulted in a period of stress-related absence, as well as a number of absences and late starts due to the childcare issues.

She later transferred to the East Kilbride office in October 2018.

Ms Young went on to suffer a period of absence due to miscarriage in November that year, and then, in February, her mother was hospitalised with a terminal illness and she again needed time off.

The tribunal heard that the absences and late-starts meant she had exceeded the organisation’s flexitime deficit limit and had fallen behind on her apprenticeship.

She told her line manager that she was pregnant in March 2019 and was dismissed at a review of her probationary period the following month.

During the review, Ms Young told manager Lesley Anderson that it had been a “terrible year” and was not a fair representation of her.

Judge Maclean stated: “The Tribunal felt that it was significant that until the claimant announced her pregnancy in March 2019, [managers] were supportive of extending the apprenticeship and of the claimant’s need to use flexitime to accompany her mother for treatment which resulted temporarily in the claimant exceeding the flexitime deficit limit.

“There was no suggestion at that point that either of these supportive measures would be used against her when her probation was reviewed.

“In the Tribunal’s view, factors relating to the claimant’s pregnancy were operating on Ms Anderson’s mind during the decision-making process.”

A spokesman for HMRC said: “We are sorry for the distress caused in this case and are reviewing the judgment to consider what lessons can be learnt for the future.

“HMRC is committed to treating all our staff fairly and with consideration at all times.”