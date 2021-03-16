The leader of a church at the centre of a police investigation into reports of “potential gatherings” has railed against lockdown online for months.

Pastor Mark Ralston, of the United Hope Church, described himself as a "100% anti-lockdowns, anti-masker" on his public Instagram page, and accused the Scottish Government of "peddling" lies over Covid.

Officers have been in talks with Hope United Church in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, which was reported by a local MSP over suspected breaches of lockdown.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland has confirmed that enquires into claims that the Church held indoor services for its congregation are still ongoing.

Communal services and private prayer are currently banned across mainland Scotland, although restrictions are due to be relaxed later this month.

In posts on his instagram page, Pastor Ralston called into question the need for lockdowns and for chuches to be closed, repeatedly trying to downplay the severity of the crisis.

In one, he states: "We are being lied to on a daily basis by a government dictatorship that keeps changing how they report things.

"Lockdowns are destroying lives and freedoms on a colossal scale."

He continues: "It's heartbreaking what's become of this country and possibly even more heartbreaking is them that don't see it.

In another, he adds: "From practically day one I've said that the government are not selling truth to the people or feeding them it."

At Christmas, he shared a message saying: "I am 100% per cent anti-lockdowns, anti-masker and anti everything that has been peddled to us by the government and the media."

The potential gatherings came to light in a youtube video of the congregation holding a service without social distancing or facemasks, which has now been removed.

Motherwell MSP Clare Adamson described the videos, which have now been taken down, as "very concerning" and told BBC Scotland she had reported them to the police.

She said: "While the Hope Church are entitled to their own beliefs, they are not entitled to break the law.

"Any activity like this could be to the detriment of the whole community if Covid is reseeded. We are looking forward to a more normal time but this behaviour that could seed the virus in the community again is to be condemned."

The church has been approached for comment.