Scotland has recorded 625 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

A total of 12 additional deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, she added, meaning the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 7,529.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, the First Minister said 211,230 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

Of the new cases, 179 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 105 in Lothian and 97 in Lanarkshire.

The remaining cases are spread over nine other health board areas.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 422 people are in hospital - 18 fewer than yesterday, and 38 people are in intensive care - down four from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has reported a total of 9,831 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The figures show 104 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between March 8 and March 14, down 38 on the previous week.

Of these, the majority – 83% – happened in hospital at 86, with 14 in care homes and four at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.