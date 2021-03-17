NHS Lothian and the Royal Mail have issued a joint apology after a number of Covid vaccination appointment were missed at the beginning of the week due to tardy appointment letters.

A joint statement released by NHS National Services Scotland addressed the recent issues with vaccine appointments in the Lothian area, and apologised for their late arrival.

The statement read: "The national programme would like to apologise to any resident who missed an appointment and for any inconvenience caused.

"Although the vast majority of vaccination appointments run smoothly, the national delivery partners met today to build a better understanding of what happened on this occasion.

"We are working closely together to ensure we give people the advance notice they need for vital vaccination appointments."

The joint apology was signed by Royal Mail, NHS National Services Scotland, NHS Lothian and the National Delivery Programme. Earlier in the week, many Scots in the 60 to 65 age group took to social media to complain they had not received a letter, but were told upon calling they had an appointment already booked.

Asked about the issue at the Covid-19 daily briefing on Friday, health secretary Jeane Freeman said she was unaware of any letter distribution issues, however the delay was confirmed shortly after by NHS Lothian.

The health board has said anyone who missed an appointment will automatically receive another invitation for a new appointment in the week commencing Monday March 22.

Latest government statistics indicate that Scotland has recorded 12 deaths from coronavirus and 625 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,529.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said 211,230 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 210,605 on Tuesday.

The daily test positivity rate is 3%, down from 3.8% on the previous day.

There are 422 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 18 in 24 hours, and 38 patients are in intensive care, a fall of four.