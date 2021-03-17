THE SCOTTISH Government will upgrade its Covid testing capacity to 250,000 each day despite warnings that less than one third of available tests are currently being used.

Ministers have published their updating testing strategy – including targeted community testing, with 20 local authorities across eight health boards areas already signed up to the policy.

Officials have pointed to 28 asymptomatic test sites now open across Scotland along with 12 dedicated mobile testing units – with more locations expected to be announced soon.

Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon told MSPs that by the end of March, “daily testing capacity across the entire system will be at least 250,000 tests per day”.

She warned that some capacity will need to be held back to be able to cope with any surges or outbreaks in the coming months.

But Ms Gougeon confirmed that asymptomatic testing will be expanded to include prison staff.

She added: “This will start with three prisons to assess the operational feasibility and public health impact of this type of testing.”

She added: “Testing must become part of our everyday lives, if we are to protect the progress we’ve made so far. As we learn to live with the threat of the virus, we must keep testing, and test more and in more circumstances, to help us return to activities and lives that have been largely restricted over the last year.

“Working alongside the vaccination programme and other measures that help prevent spread of the virus, including social distancing, self-isolating, hand washing and face coverings – testing will become even more important to find and prevent future outbreaks, as overall cases reduce.

“So whether you have symptoms, work in a vulnerable setting or live in an area where community testing is available, the message is the same. Get tested when it is offered to you, and protect those around you. Dedicated support is available for anyone who needs to self-isolate.”

But opposition MSPs have warned that the SNP is not yet using its current testing capacity - amid concerns over pledges to increase the number of tests that can be carried out.

Donald Cameron, Conservative health spokesperson, said the additional focus on testing has been “a long time coming”.

He added: “It’s critical we continue to utilise testing as much as possible, given its crucial role in combatting the virus.

“Community testing was first announced in December – three months ago.

“Given the Scottish Government has access to a testing capacity of around 77,000 per day and we’ve just been told that by the end of March, daily testing capacity across the entire system will be around 250,000 tests per day, can the minister explain why yesterday only 17,00 people were tested – showing the Government is nowhere near making full use of exiting testing capacity.”

Ms Gougeon said it was important to “evaluate the lessons” from a community testing pilot in December before rolling it out.

She added: “It’s important that we retain an element of that capacity – especially in these next few stages as we ease out of lockdown.

“Should there be other outbreaks, and we need to utilise that, it’s important that we have that resource there.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour health spokesperson, said community testing was “still too small scale”.

She added: “Last week, less than 6,000 asymptomatic tests were carried out at community sites – they uncovered 155 positive cases. “Why after all the effort to scale up Scotland’s testing capacity, is the Government content to let more than 50,000 gold –standard PCR tests go unused every day as asymptomatic cases go untested?”

The Public Health Minister said: “With prevalence falling, that means that there are fewer people with symptoms isolating and booking tests as there are fewer people actually ill with Covid.

“We know from experience that can change and we need that resilience in our testing system so we can respond to that if demand increases again.”

Ms Gougeon also told MSPs that around 60 food production businesses have now signed up to the asymptomatic testing strategy.

But the Scottish Greens have called for this policy to be extended to other key workers.

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell said: “While it is welcome that the Scottish Government is expanding testing to childcare and food businesses, as lockdown eases we are going to see many other businesses opening where testing could protect workers and customers.

"In recent months we have seen serious outbreaks for example at bus depots and waste management centres, yet these settings and many more including in the hospitality sector and frontline policing have been ignored in the government's testing strategy.

“Scotland must use our extensive testing capacity to protect employees most at risk and ensure that those occupations that require regular asymptomatic testing can get it.”

Lib Dems health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton pointed to emergency services call centre operators also being offered asymptomatic testing.

But he asked: “When can we start testing these vital frontline police officers?”

Ms Gougeon said officials have informed ministers “where the most appropriate use of testing is and what type of testing that should be”.

She added: “We are in constant discussions with the emergency services, with other key sectors too, as to where testing could be utilised and where that would best be done.

“I wouldn't rule anything out.”