Large crowds gathered at different locations in Scotland yesterday, after sunny weather may have encouraged people to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

Police were called to Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park and Magdalen Green in Dundee yesterday afternoon.

Crowds were dispersed at Kelvingrove Park, after police were alerted to the crowds at about 4.30pm.

No arrests were made and no fines were issued to those who gathered.

The sunshine brought people out into Kelvingrove Park

Current coronavirus regulations dictate only four adults from two separate households are allowed to meet up outdoors.

The ‘stay at home’ restriction will be lifted on April 2 and replaced with guidance to ‘stay local’ for at least three weeks.

Meanwhile in Dundee, several large groups gathered at Magdalen Green, where police attended at around 5.45pm and advised people of the current coronavirus restrictions.

West End Councillor Richard McCready told the Evening Telegraph he was “disappointed” that crowds gathered.

He said: “I was at the Green at around 6pm and it was very busy indeed with lots of groups across the area.

“I accept that it has been a difficult time for many who have not seen friends and been able to socialise and that there has been recent relaxation of the restrictions.

Just after 5pm tonight at Magdelan Green, Dundee. It was twice as busy in the afternoon. The youth of today at their very best. @TaysidePolice @DundeeCouncil @thecourieruk @Evening_Tele pic.twitter.com/Ju3SNLzMQX — Perry Combover (@ituned66) March 17, 2021

“But it’s vital we don’t let our guard down after doing so much and continue to do everything we can to stay safe as we near the end of what has been a difficult time for us all.

He added: “One of the things we’ve all come to appreciate during the lockdown is availability of our green spaces and park areas.

“Therefore it was somewhat disappointing to see the amount of rubbish that had been left across the Green.

“We need to respect such spaces and I’ll be liaising with the relevant council services to make sure the park is cleaned up but I also urge people to dispose of their rubbish in the correct way or take it home.”