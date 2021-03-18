Scotland has recorded seven deaths from coronavirus and 624 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,536.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 211,854 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

The daily test positivity rate is 2.7% - and the First Minister added she expected the R number - which will be released later today - to be "around or just below" one.

There are 405 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 17 in 24 hours, and 38 patients are in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

As of 8.30 this morning, more than two million had received the first dose of the vaccine.

41,184 received first dose yesterday, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 2,023,002.

AstraZeneca supply shortage

Ms Sturgeon said: "Many will have heard reports that across the UK supplies of vaccine will be lower than expected.

"I have had discussions in the last two days with representatives of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

"At present we expect that over the next month we will have approximately 500,000 fewer doses than we had previously anticipated.

"For that reason there may be periods in April when we need to prioritise second doses."

However, she said the Scottish Government still expects to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the remaining JCVI priority groups by the middle of next month as planned.

That includes everyone over the age of 50, unpaid carers, and all adults with particular underlying health conditions.