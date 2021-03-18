ALMOST 25,000 calls to Scotland’s mental health crisis support line have gone unanswered during the course of the pandemic, Scottish Labour has revealed.

Party leader Anas Sarwar said 133 calls went unanswered in March last year, but in January the number was 5,452 – more than 40 times higher.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figures were "not acceptable" but stressed NHS staff do an "outstanding job in very difficult circumstances".

Mr Sarwar said 24,947 calls to the NHS 24 mental health hub have gone unanswered during the pandemic.

On New Year’s Day this year, 58 per cent of calls were abandoned before they were answered, according to a Freedom of Information request by Labour.

The average daily waiting time for callers has increased from three minutes or less in March 2020 to more than half an hour on two days in January 2021.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Mr Sarwar also highlighted that one-in-four children and young people referred to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) are still rejected.

Those successfully referred are supposed to be seen within 18 weeks – but this standard has never been met by the Scottish Government.

Mr Sarwar said there are more 1,500 children and young people in the midst of a pandemic who have been waiting more than a year for support.

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Sarwar said: “We know the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the mental health of people across Scotland.

“In- person mental health support has been more limited as a result of the crisis, and people have been encouraged to use the NHS 24 support line.

“But on nearly 25,000 occasions when individuals have built up the courage to pick up the phone and seek help, their calls have gone unanswered.

“These are people in crisis, and it’s the same story with young people who reach out for help too.

“Right now, there are over 1500 children and young people in the midst of a pandemic who have been waiting more than a year for support.

“It’s actions, not promises, that save people’s lives.

“We need a parliament focussed on a national recovery plan for our NHS that prioritises mental health services.”

Responding during FMQs, Ms Sturgeon said there is "no doubt" that the pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health.

She listed Scottish Government interventions such as investing £60 million to give every secondary school access to counselling and recruiting extra mental health staff.

Ms Sturgeon said the Government recognised that CAMHS waiting times are too long, and "that is why we had already embarked on a significant programme of investment and reform".

She said: "Long waits are always unacceptable, but there has been an improvement in CAMHS waiting times figures in this quarter compared to the previous quarter, which has shown that that work to recover services is underway and is making progress."

She said it is a "key area of work" that will need to be prioritised for some time to come.

Ms Sturgeon said Labour had failed to outline "a single positive solution".

She said: "I do agree very much with Anas Sarwar – it's not just about words, it's about actions and about commitment.

"And that is what this Government demonstrates each and every single day."