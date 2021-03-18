The NHS Louisa Jordan hospital is to shut by the end of March without having to treat a single coronavirus patient.

The temporary facility in Glasgow was set up to support Scotland’s response to the pandemic in April and has since carried out 32,000 healthcare appointments and vaccinated more than 170,000 people.

It will now close on 31 March without treating a single coronavirus patient, with the mass vaccination centre relocating to the SSE Hydro.

The hospital has been used as a vaccination centre

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I want to thank everyone who has supported the establishment of NHS Louisa Jordan.

“We said from the start that this facility has a vital part of our Covid-19 contingency planning but we hoped it would not be needed to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Thanks to the continued efforts of the public, we have been able to maintain capacity in our hospitals across the country and use this facility to remobilise health services and treat patients whose healthcare had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

“As we work our way through the JCVI vaccination priority list and begin to vaccinate more people across the country, we have secured use of the Hydro, located in the Scottish Events Campus, to ensure we can continue to vaccinate people as quickly as supplies allow.

“I want to repeat my thanks to all of our NHS staff working to protect and treat those of us who need it and to everyone who is complying with the necessary restrictions in place.

“It is because of that continued support that we are able to move forward and see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Once relocated to the SSE Hydro, the centre will continue to run daily clinics with the ability to administer a minimum of 4,000 vaccinations each day, with capacity to scale up to 10,000.