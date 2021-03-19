Scotland's papers are dominated by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon being found to have “misled Parliament” about her role in the Alex Salmond investigation.
Today's front page: Nicola Sturgeon hits out at leaked Alex Salmond report + why King Arthur was really from Scotland pic.twitter.com/H57zxK5CoT— The National (@ScotNational) March 19, 2021
Friday's front page: Nicola Sturgeon in peril#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b37VnALTtH— i newspaper (@theipaper) March 18, 2021
Good morning Scotland! Here's the front of your @TheScotsman on Friday, March 19: 'MSPs find Sturgeon did mislead Parliament'#scotpapers #buyapaper— The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) March 19, 2021
Friday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 18, 2021
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/tMD6Zs8mFG
The front page of today’s @Telegraph Scottish edition pic.twitter.com/naB0kNrifM— Simon Johnson (@simon_telegraph) March 19, 2021
Here's a look at tomorrow's Daily Record front page #scotpapers pic.twitter.com/qEQLtAIbOD— The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) March 18, 2021
MAIL SCOTLAND: @NicolaSturgeon DID mislead Holyrood #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0oCT1KSFKW— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 18, 2021
Here's a look at Friday's front pages #TomorrowsPapersToday @Scotpapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/kiBK786R0E— The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) March 18, 2021
