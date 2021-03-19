NICOLA Sturgeon is facing a vote of no confidence next week after a Holyrood inquiry reportedly found she misled parliament.

The Scottish Conservatives said they would give the First Minister "a last chance" to resign on Tuesday.

If she does not, the party said it will push for a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon's office trash Alex Salmond inquiry after bombshell finding

It follows reports that the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has found Ms Sturgeon misled it, and therefore misled parliament.

However it stopped short of saying she did so "knowingly", the threshold for resignation under the Scottish Ministerial Code.

It is understood the inquiry split down party lines 5-4 on the issue, with only SNP MSPs clearing their leader.

The inquiry's full report is not published until Tuesday, but details have been leaked in advance, angering its convener Linda Fabiani.

It also reportedly concluded it is "hard to believe" Ms Sturgeon did not know of concerns about the former first minister's behaviour before November 2017, as she has claimed.

A spokesman for the First Minister has accused the committee of resorting to "baseless assertion, supposition and smear".

Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson said: "If Nicola Sturgeon has a shred of integrity, she should be considering her position.

"She has every opportunity to do the right thing and resign.

"No First Minister is above the fundamental principles of honesty and trust.

"There is no question that Nicola Sturgeon has misled parliament and broken the promises she made to tell the truth.

"The SNP’s erratic outburst today against the committee shows the panicked spiral they are now in."

Ms Davidson launched a defence of committee member Andy Wightman, a former Green MSP who now sits as an independent in Holyrood.

As the committee is split down party lines, Mr Wightman's vote is crucial is secruing a majority for any of its findings.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond inquiry chair Linda Fabiani 'dismayed' by leaks to media

Ms Davidson said: "Their suggestion seems to be that Andy Wightman, arguably the MSP most likely to rigidly stick to his principles, is some kind of underhand political opportunist.

"It is an extraordinary attack on a committee, and its members, before it has even reported.

"If it was possible, the SNP’s defence looks even less credible now.

"They are lurching from whataboutery to unhinged criticism of a well-respected, independent-minded parliamentarian.”

Scottish Labour business manager James Kelly said the party will decide whether to back any vote of no confidence in the First Minister once both the committee report and a separate probe by Irish lawyer James Hamilton are published.

He said: "This is an incredibly serious matter and the integrity of the Scottish Parliament is at stake.

"As such Labour will not prejudge the situation and will be guided by the expert and committee reports when they are published.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: "We need to remember that this inquiry is about how complaints raised by women were handled and in the context of the Everard murder this must contribute towards a more effective and trusted complaints process in government and beyond.

"It has become an issue of integrity for the First Minister.

"The Conservatives are premature with their calls for immediate resignation. We need to respect the two inquiries and wait for their reports."