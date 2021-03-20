BBC presenter Huw Edwards has said he was 'ordered' to delete a tweet of himself with a Welsh flag by bosses at the corporation.

The revelation came after the 59-year-old who presents the News at Ten programme posted a response to online criticism of colleague Naga Munchetty.

Munchetty issued an apology for liking “offensive” tweets about a Government minister’s video call backdrop featuring the Union flag.

Following the incident, Edwards posted the photo of himself in front of the Welsh flag writing: "Flags are now mandatory — very pleased with my new backdrop for BBC News at Ten."

The post was a clear spoof of the TV 'patriotism' row that many had commented on involving Naga Muchetty.

However, hours later he was forced to take the post down telling his followers on Twitter: "Gutted. My pro-flag tweet has been cut down in its prime. By order" He then tweeted a flag with the BBC logo instead.

The BBC host then added: "But it will be back tomorrow, by popular demand" with a rugby emoji in reference to Wales potentially sealing the 6 Nations championship.

Munchetty had faced criticism from some online following an interview on Thursday in which she and her co-host Charlie Stayt drew attention to a large flag and picture of the Queen visible behind Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Munchetty later apologised for liking a series of tweets that referenced their interview and the flag.

Some of the tweets Munchetty liked included one which said "the flag sh**gers will be up in arms" and this "should be done every time the Tories roll out one of their talking head ministers".

She wrote on Twitter: “I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning. I have since removed these ‘likes’.

“This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken.”

The BBC declined to comment on the remarks of Edwards.

New director-general Tim Davie warned BBC staff over their use of social media in September last year.

The corporation later published new impartiality guidelines which warned employees not to bring the corporation “into disrepute” with their behaviour online.

These included guidance on avoiding bias through follows, likes or re-posting and shares, as well as tougher guidelines for some staff in news, current affairs, factual journalism, senior leadership, and a small number of presenters who have a significant public profile.