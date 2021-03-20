There have been 488 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 8 deaths in the same period.
31 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 367 people are in hospital.
Since the start of the outbreak 7,552 people have died who have tested positive as at March 20, figures published by the Scottish Government showed.
The daily test positivity rate was 2.7%, down from 2.9% on Friday.
Yesterday, 655 new cases were reported, with 8 new deaths.
2,085,525 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 207,028 have received their second dose
In the last 24 hours, 19,065 people have been vaccinated with the first dose.
Earlier today, a scientist warned that holidays to foreign destinations will be “extremely unlikely”
Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Spi-M modelling group which advises the Government, said there was a danger that new variants could jeopardise the vaccination programme later in the year.
Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.
Earlier today, it was announced that half of the UK’s adult population has now received its first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Health Secretary has announced.
People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.
These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.
