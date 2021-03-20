AROUND 30-40 police officers – plus their families – are self-isolating after officers who were present at illegal Rangers fan gatherings tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) there have been positive tests among officers who worked on March 7, prompting others they had contact with to go into isolation.

While it is not possible to determine with certainty where a person caught the infection, the BBC says at least two police officers involved in the operation earlier this month were confirmed to have Covid-19.

The SPF chairman, David Hamilton, said it had been “entirely predictable” and was concerned that many officers had not been vaccinated.

"Our call is for people to reflect on those numbers and the impact it is having on the community through the lack of policing,” he said.

"We did not choose to be in George Square. It is something we had to do and it is part of our role."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is following Scottish Government and health guidance and where cases of coronavirus are identified, we work with the local health board and adhere to Test and Protect procedures.

"We have sufficient capacity and as a national service Police Scotland can flex resources should there be a requirement to do so."

Hamilton urged Rangers and Celtic fans to stay at home tomorrow so no more officers and other members of the community are put at risk.

Tomorrow’s policing operation is one of the largest Police Scotland has ever conducted, he added.

The greenlight was given for the match to go ahead following “extensive engagement” between the Scottish Government, the clubs, the SPFL, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the scenes of Rangers fans celebrating their premiership title win at Ibrox and George Square as “infuriating and disgraceful”.

Under coronavirus lockdown restrictions, public gatherings are banned and people must stay at home.

Earlier this week, chief medical officer Gregor Smith noted that Glasgow has the highest weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases in Scotland, amid an uptick in positive tests in the central belt.

Dr Smith was also asked about cases linked to celebrations by Rangers fans in Glasgow. He said a “small number of people” had been very honest about their participation in the celebrations, adding he was “very grateful” for their honesty.

He went on to urge anyone with symptoms to come forward for a test and provide contact tracers with as much information as possible.

Addressing tomorrow’s match, Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said the clubs have acted “really responsibly” in conveying the stay at home message.

He went on: "Detailed plans are in place for an extensive and proportionate policing response to this weekend's match at Celtic Park.

"Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to encourage people to do the right thing to avoid the spread of the disease.

"However, where officers encounter blatant breaches of the legislation they will not hesitate to enforce the law where necessary to ensure public safety."