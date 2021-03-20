A man has been attacked by two armed men who broke into his flat in East Ayrshire while he was asleep.

The 51-year-old was at home in Knockinlaw Mount, Kilmarnock, when the men forced their way in at around 1.30am on Friday.

They assaulted him with a weapon before robbing him of a three-figure sum of cash and a mobile phone.

Detective Constable Kevin Simpson from Kilmarnock CID said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace these despicable individuals and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the Onthank area in the early hours of Friday morning and noticed two men matching the descriptions, or anything at all suspicious, please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were on the surrounding roads at the time to check their footage in case they have managed to capture anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1254 of Friday March 19. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The victim told a neighbour what had happened later that morning and police were contacted.

Police said it has now been established that the two men were also involved in a housebreaking at around 2am on Friday at a block of flats in nearby Tourhill Road, during which nothing was stolen.