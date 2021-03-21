Read the magazine in full by clicking here

IT has been a long and difficult winter, but spring is at last here and it is important to look forward. Many huge challenges remain but vaccine success has provided light at the end of the tunnel, even if at times we seem to be moving only slowly towards it, with the focus rightly having remained on saving many thousands of lives.

The innovation shown by businesses and the resilience of households remain impressive, amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a hard Brexit.

While much has stood still because of lockdown, there has been plenty of activity in the business world across a raft of sectors.

There have been lots of deals, with much action in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

In this edition of Business HQ, Professor Graeme Roy of the University of Glasgow observes that the UK Budget provided a “sobering update” on the scale of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic to lives and livelihoods.

One thing which will be crucial in the months ahead is limiting to the maximum extent possible the further surge in unemployment which seems inevitable. Those who have lost their jobs must be helped to find suitable alternative roles. And ensuring that the talent of young people does not go to waste is vital.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank readers for their continuing support.

Ian McConnell

Business Editor, The Herald

