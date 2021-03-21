Police are carrying out inquiries after a threatening package was delivered to Scots journalist and broadcaster Ruth Wishart.
The writer said a union flag had been posted through her letterbox on Saturday with an anonymous message saying, "pilots could use it to ID me and it could be hoisted when I die."
Ms Wishart said she had passed the package on to police.
A police spokesman said:“Officers were called around 3.20pm on Sunday, 21 March regarding threatening communciation received.
"Advice has been given and police enquiries are at a very early stage into this matter.”
The Women In Journalism group tweeted a message of support to the writer condemning the incident.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.