Police are carrying out inquiries after a threatening package was delivered to Scots journalist and broadcaster Ruth Wishart.

The writer said a union flag had been posted through her letterbox on Saturday with an anonymous message saying, "pilots could use it to ID me and it could be hoisted when I die."

Ms Wishart said she had passed the package on to police. 

A police spokesman said:“Officers were called around 3.20pm on Sunday, 21 March regarding threatening communciation received.  

"Advice has been given and police enquiries are at a very early stage into this matter.”

The Women In Journalism group tweeted a message of support to the writer condemning the incident. 

HeraldScotland: