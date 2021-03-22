Firefighters have contained a blaze at Northfield Academy in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says four pumps and a height vehicle have been sent to the scene after it received a call shortly before 1.45pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.43pm on Monday, March 22 to reports of a fire at Northfield Academy, Granitehill Place, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and one aerial rescue pump to the scene.

“Crews are currently still in attendance.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

Aberdeen City Council have confirmed that the fire is out and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are reporting no casualties.

Northfield Academy fire: the fire is out and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are reporting no casualties. pic.twitter.com/XZnXjOZmYI — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) March 22, 2021

READ MORE: Northfield Academy fire: Large plumes of smoke visible throughout the city

Fire crews tackling a serious blaze at Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy.



Large police and fire presence, flames can be seen coming from the roof. pic.twitter.com/Fct1pJvOPp — Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) March 22, 2021

Police sealed off with large plumes of smoke visible in the surrounding area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.50pm to a report of a fire at a school in Granitehill Place, Aberdeen, on Monday, 22 March.

"Officers are in attendance to assist colleagues in the Scottish Fires and Rescue Service with local road closures.”

Nearby residents said they heard a loud bang before black smoke came from the building.

Picture; Richard Drover

The council has confirmed that the school has been evacuated following the incident.

A statement on social media read: "Due to a fire at Northfield Academy, the school has been evacuated. Arrangements are being made for pupils to go home."

The view from Torry - Picture; Terry and Doug Robertson

Local residents reported hearing a loud noise just before 2pm.

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman thanked the emergency services writing: "Thank you to emergency services mobilised in Northfield. I hope everyone is safe."