SCOTLAND’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said The Herald’s garden of remembrance will be a beautiful and fitting memorial to those who have died in the pandemic.

Her comments came as we revealed Miss Sturgeon offered her support for the campaign and that the Scottish Government has generously stepped forward to boost our campaign fund.

They have pledged to contribute more than £16,000 towards the £43,800 we have raised so far to take our total to £60,000.

The First Minister, who also spoke in a special video message to mark the day the memorial garden site was unveiled, congratulated everyone involved in the project.

Jessica Machon with Connie McCready after a plaque was unveiled by Lord Provost of Glasgow Philip Braat in Pollok Country Park to mark the site reveal of the Garden of Remembrance. Read more: Garden of remembrance site revealed on lockdown anniversary as fund reaches £60,000 milestone

Miss Sturgeon said: “In the past year Scotland has lost almost 10,000 people to Covid-19. Every single one of those deaths is a tragedy and my heart goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one during the past 12 months.

“On the first anniversary of lockdown the Scottish Government is considering how best to remember those who have died and to pay tribute to the sacrifices so many people have made. We will be supporting communities acts of commemoration across Scotland and we are also delighted to have been able to assist with this national memorial garden which will be a beautiful and fitting memorial to those who have died.”

The plaque is unveiled by Lord Provost of Glasgow Philip Braat in Pollok Country Park to mark the site reveal

Miss Sturgeon paid tribute to everyone who has played a part in the campaign, adding: “I am very grateful to everyone who has had a role in its creation that includes The Herald, Glasgow city council and other key partners and organisations and of course it also includes to the many, many individuals who have helped to raise funds and donated money.

“Through your efforts you have shown the solidarity which has shone so brightly during Scotland’s response to the pandemic. You have helped us remember and honour those we have lost and you have established what will become a very special space which people will visit and cherish for many years to come. For all of those reasons I am delighted to play a part in today’s unveiling. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped make it possible.”