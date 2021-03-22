NICOLA Sturgeon has spoken of her relief after she was cleared of breaking the Scottish Ministerial Code by an independent adviser.
Former Irish prosecutor James Hamilton said the First Minister had not violated the code over the Alex Salmond affair.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Sturgeon said she was "delighted and of course relieved" by the findings.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon cleared of breaking ministerial code over Alex Salmond affair
Asked about her immediate reaction when she saw the conclusions of the report, she said: "Well, obviously relieved – some pretty grim allegations have been levelled at me over the past months.
"They've not been easy. They've been difficult to contend with.
"I have been at peace with my own conscience on all of these matters.
"I have been very clear in my own mind that I acted appropriately and did not breach the ministerial code.
"But that, while that might be necessary, it is not sufficient.
"It is important to the Scottish people that they have independent verification and adjudication of that.
"And that, of course, is what they now have."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment