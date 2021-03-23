DOZENS of yellow ribbons flutter in the wind as five-year-old Jessica Machon lays the first plant in what will become a place to remember loved ones lost to covid.

Each ribbon has the name of Scots who have died and have been tied around a tree in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park.

Today as the first anniversary of lockdown is marked, we can reveal the exact location of The Herald garden of remembrance within the tranquil surroundings of Pollok Country Park.

And the memorial garden campaign has been given a further boost following an offer from the Scottish Government to pledge more than £16,000 to help us reach a milestone £60,000. So far we have raised more than £43,000.

Offering her support First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the memorial garden will be a beautiful and fitting place.

In what was a poignant moment Glasgow’s Lord Provost Philip Braat yesterday unveiled a plaque surrounded by benches carved out of felled beech trees from the park.

There are first signs of growth in the memorial garden which in time will become a place to remember and reflect on the lives lost to covid.

Little Jessica Machon, the great niece of Jim Russell who died from the virus, and his fiancée Connie McCready placed the first plant in the ground.

Socially distanced benches, carved by green woodworker Paul Cookson, have been inscribed with the messages of “remembrance and reflection” and “hope and healing.” It is hoped that this initial planting and benches will be somewhere for people to go as we work towards creating a fitting place of remembrance.

In just 10 months, The Herald memorial garden campaign has been able to reach the stage of revealing the peaceful location.

Donald Martin, editor in chief of The Herald and Herald on Sunday, said this was a significant moment for many families on a day of national reflection and a time to unite.

Mr Martin said: “Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on communities across Scotland and we wanted to provide a quiet space for reflection where people could come together and remember those that they may have lost.

“We want this to be a special place here at Pollok Country Park where people will be able to pay tribute to loved ones. This garden of remembrance will be a significant and healing place for the people of Scotland.

"We are delighted to have the support of the First Minister and the Scottish Government's wonderful donation will help us to create a fitting memorial.”

The plaque is unveiled by Lord Provost of Glasgow Philip Braat in Pollok Park to mark the site reveal of the Garden of Remembrance. Photo by Gordon Terris.

Since the campaign launched we have been grateful to everyone who has supported us. Just days after the launch Glasgow City Council came forward with the offer of a site in Pollok Country Park for the location of the memorial.

Lord Provost Philip Braat, who unveiled the site, said: “This year has been unquestionably one of the most difficult, tragic and challenging years in all of our lives. Some of us have unfortunately lost loved ones, some of us have gone through the virus but are still suffering from the consequences through long covid. We are also suffering in our own personal ways. That is why it is so important that we have a quiet, serene place here in Pollok Country Park to remember and reflect on the sacrifices and also to look forward to a brighter future ahead.

“We have come through collective moments of trauma in this pandemic and as a council we wanted to play our small part by giving the place here in Pollok Country Park that could be turned into a garden of remembrance and by giving this place we hope it will turn into a place for quiet contemplation, remembrance, reflection not only for a Glaswegians but a national place of remembrance and I want to thank The Herald for their great initiative for making this garden of remembrance a reality.”

The plaque unveiled by Lord Provost of Glasgow Philip Braat in Pollok Park with Connie McCready and Jessica Machon. Photo by Gordon Terris.

Reverend Jim Meighan, the chaplain for Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children, was among those drafted in to offer support at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital rest and recuperation hub for staff. He has been there to listen to healthcare heroes as they cared for seriously ill patients.

Offering a message to people on the anniversary of lockdown, Mr Meighan said: “I think we have learned from this last year and my message would be look around, look at the people have supported you in the past, the people you’re missing most. Start to look forward to the time when you can come together and get to embrace them again, I think everyone is looking forward to that.

“We have learned to love in different ways. The virtual way that we got together, people found it difficult in the beginning, but now it’s something to look forward to. The memorial garden is a fantastic idea and I think people really need an opportunity to reflect and give thanks and laugh, cry and just remember their loved one.”

Helping families through this is unprecedented time of grief has been Scotland’s bereavement charity, Cruse Bereavement Care which also joined our dedicated memorial garden steering group.

Keith Robertson, chief executive officer of Cruse, said it had been a difficult path for those bereaved.

He said: “Each day represents an individual who is lost has cause grief and heartbreak for family or family and friends and as each death is unique. How we grieve is deeply personal and grief can take us on a lonely and bewildering path. There is no doubt the pandemic has created additional pain and complexities for anyone who has been bereaved.”

Connie McCready, 46, from Glasgow, lost her fiance Jim Russell, 51, to Covid on May 4, 2020. He had been in hospital for 35 days before he died.

She was accompanied by his great niece Jessica for the unveiling of the garden site.

Ms McCready, who founded Covid19 Families Scotland, said: “It will mean so much for everyone involved whether it be covid or another bereavement to have this place.

“We haven’t had proper funerals and some people haven’t had burials or scattered ashes because they want to have the time with their families. Having the garden, it gives families somewhere to come for this anniversary or on the first anniversaries of losing someone. They now have somewhere to go to sit and reflect. Having the benches here is going to be fantastic for people to think about what has happened over the past year and think of a loved one.”

As the first anniversary of lockdown is marked, a minute silence was due to be held at midday today followed by an appeal for people to shine a light at their doorsteps at 8pm.

Through the Marie Curie National Day of Reflection, landmark buildings up and down the country were expected to be lit up in yellow, a colour which has become associated with the loss of a loved one.

Clutching a heart pendant with a photo of her and Jim, Ms McCready added: “Families are feeling anxious on this first anniversary I know myself my anxiety has been there throughout March. I knew it would be tough but I don’t think anyone knew how hard it was going to be as it is a significant time.

“It was the first lockdown, it was the first and the last time, especially for myself, that some spoke to their loved one outwith video calls, but nothing could’ve prepared us for what’s happened over the past year.”

She became involved with the memorial garden campaign after Hillington-based the Harry Clarke group of companies made the initial donation of £5000 to the public fund. One of their directors was a close friend of Mr Russell.

Ms McCready added: “A number of buildings and landmarks across the country will be lit up tonight and we are asking for people through the UK to stand on the doorstep and shine a light for a minute’s silence.

“Just to stand together and know that we are thinking of those who have passed would be a fantastic and poignant tribute to everyone. I hope everyone gets behind us.”

