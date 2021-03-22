A MAN has been charged after two politicians received 'graphic' death threats.

Douglas Ross, MP for Moray, and George Galloway received threats against them.

Mr Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, told a group of MPs during a debate that he had been informed by the police that someone had been charged in connection with the threat.

He was speaking during a debate about a petition calling on the UK Government to refuse permission to the Scottish Government for a second independence referendum.

He said: "I must say it hit home to me when the member [Labour MP Chris Evans] opening this debate said that the petitioner and the lead petitioner wish to remain anonymous because of the state of the debate of Scottish politics right now, on a day I found out from police that someone has been charged with making a very graphic death threat against myself and another Scottish politician...This is the state of politics in Scotland right now."

George Galloway tweeted earlier: "A man has been charged in relation to the threats to shoot [Douglas Ross] and myself in the head. I wont be making any further comment on this case until it is over."

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.