IN contrast to the reliably leaky Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair, James Hamilton maintained a strict radio silence throughout his investigation.

As well he might, given the military-grade damage he could have inflicted on the First Minister’s career, and by extension the independence movement.

The MSP-led inquiry into the Salmond affair was always going to be politically-slanted.

Indeed, many of its members hoped to prolong it as long as possible so that it bled into the Holyrood election campaign.

To their surprise, Government obstruction and Covid ended up doing it for them. But few believed their work would ultimately pose a grave risk to Nicola Sturgeon.

The truly serious threat was always seen as coming from Mr Hamilton, the inscrutable outsider with no political axe to grind.

The first clue that he had cleared Ms Sturgeon came early yesterday when the SNP told its election candidates to expect a group call with Ms Sturgeon on Thursday.

That was hardly the sign of a party preparing to change leader after an ethics scandal.

So Mr Hamilton's not guilty verdict, revealed a few hours later, was not a complete surprise.

Ms Sturgeon's opponents hope today's publication of the MSP inquiry will keep the 'SNP sleaze' mantra going a bit longer.

It may well see the accelerated retirement of the Government's top official, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, for her failings.

But the bottom line is that Ms Sturgeon has been cleared.

Mr Hamilton found no breach of the Scottish Ministerial Code, and the First Minister will breeze past the Tories' vote of no confidence.

When Holyrood breaks for the election tomorrow, the SNP will give a collective sigh of relief. But there are also troubles ahead.

Mr Hamilton failed to exorcise the claim that has haunted Ms Sturgeon for two years - that she lied to MSPs about her actions.

Ms Hamilton pointedly said it was for the parliament to decide whether it had been misled.

In addition, he suggested one of Ms Sturgeon's officials breached the confidentiality of the Government's sexual misconduct process by naming a woman who had complained about Mr Salmond to his former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein.

Mr Hamilton said that because four other witnesses corroborated Mr Aberdein's version of events: "I believe that Mr Aberdein's account of what was said by [the official about] the existence of the complaints and the identity of the complainers is credible".

The opposition have already said such a breach would be a dismissal offence, and are likely to demand Ms Sturgeon's sacks the person.

Finally, Mr Salmond has yet to speak. He is a wounded beast who knows how to wound others.

The election isn't in the bag yet.