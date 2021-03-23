Nicola Sturgeon has acknowledged the "terrible ordeal" of the last year as Scotland gets ready to mark one year on since lockdown by remembering those who died during the pandemic.

A minute’s silence is to be held at noon, with prominent buildings and landmarks throughout the UK will be illuminated as part of the national day of reflection, including the Kelpies, Wallace Monument and Ness Bridge.

People are being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps with phones, candles and torches to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

End of life charity Marie Curie is organising the event, which is being backed by more than 100 organisations, including the emergency services, businesses, charities and community groups.

The Scottish Government is among those supporting the event and is inviting people to take part and to reach out to someone they know is grieving.

Ken Macintosh, the Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, will lead the minute’s silence on the garden lobby steps at Holyrood at 12 noon along with party leaders.

The latest National Records of Scotland figures indicate 9,831 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, as of March 14.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said it is “right we pause to remember those we have lost, and offer our continued thoughts, solidarity and support to the bereaved”.

She added: “As we remember, we can also reflect on how far we have come in a relatively short period of time, and begin to look toward the future.

“Because of our collective sacrifice, there are people alive now who would otherwise have lost their life to the virus; and we now have vaccines, offering us hope that we can soon get back to a more normal way of life.

Also, many people have lost loved ones to causes other than Covid over the past 12 months. The restrictions in place have made the grieving process even more difficult than it would have been - my thoughts are with you too. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 23, 2021

“By supporting one another and sticking with restrictions a little longer, we will get out of this crisis and return to a world where we can properly see friends and loved ones again, travel freely, and work, socialise and go on holiday once more.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “One year on. Thinking today of all those who have lost a loved one to Covid, and to everyone who continues to make heartbreaking sacrifices as we continue to navigate our way through this terrible ordeal, together.

“Also, many people have lost loved ones to causes other than Covid over the past 12 months. The restrictions in place have made the grieving process even more difficult than it would have been – my thoughts are with you too.”

A series of free online talks involving expert panels, bereaved families and celebrities will take place on the day, produced by the Good Grief Festival.