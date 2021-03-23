A minute’s silence is to be held today, one year on from the coronavirus lockdown to remember those who died during the pandemic.

Prominent buildings and landmarks throughout the UK will be illuminated as part of the national day of reflection, including the Kelpies, Wallace Monument and Ness Bridge.

End of life charity Marie Curie is organising the event, which is being backed by more than 100 organisations, including the emergency services, businesses, charities and community groups.

The Scottish Government is among those supporting the event and is inviting people to take part and to reach out to someone they know is grieving.

Ken Macintosh, the Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, will lead the minute’s silence on the garden lobby steps at Holyrood at 12 noon along with party leaders.

Also, many people have lost loved ones to causes other than Covid over the past 12 months. The restrictions in place have made the grieving process even more difficult than it would have been - my thoughts are with you too. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 23, 2021

People are later being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 8pm with phones, candles and torches to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

The latest National Records of Scotland figures indicate 9,831 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, as of March 14.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said it is “right we pause to remember those we have lost, and offer our continued thoughts, solidarity and support to the bereaved”.

She added: “As we remember, we can also reflect on how far we have come in a relatively short period of time, and begin to look toward the future.

“Because of our collective sacrifice, there are people alive now who would otherwise have lost their life to the virus; and we now have vaccines, offering us hope that we can soon get back to a more normal way of life.

“By supporting one another and sticking with restrictions a little longer, we will get out of this crisis and return to a world where we can properly see friends and loved ones again, travel freely, and work, socialise and go on holiday once more.”