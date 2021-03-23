There have been 495 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been seven deaths in the same period.

Meanwhile, total of 28 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, while 341 people are in hospital.

15,217 new tests were carried out with 3.6% of these being positive.

Public Health Scotland has said 2,214,672 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19.

It added that 235,671 people have received the second dose.

Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to healthcare workers and others who have made sacrifices during the pandemic.

Speaking in Holyrood, the First Minister said: “Many of us, I know, will be thinking especially about our health and care workers.

“We have been reminded once again just how much we owe to their dedication, expertise and compassion.

“No words of thanks can ever be sufficient for the service that has been given over the last year – but I am sure I speak for everyone in the parliament in stressing once again how grateful we are for everything they have done.

“Other public services have also played a crucial role. Our police have enforced tough restrictions proportionately and sensitively. Our teachers have done an outstanding job in difficult – and regularly changing – circumstances.

“Other local authority staff, too, have provided vital help and support to those who most need it. And in some cases – for example the speed with which they helped to protect homeless people – they have provided us with valuable lessons for the future.”

It comes as people across the UK have taken part in a minute’s silence to remember Covid-19 victims, marking one year since the first lockdown began.

MPs and peers in both Houses of Parliament and ministers in the devolved nations marked the solemn anniversary at midday, while NHS and social care workers also joined the pause for reflection.

Ken Macintosh, the Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, led the minute’s silence on the garden lobby steps at Holyrood along with party leaders.

He said: “This global pandemic has taken so much from so many. This Parliament stands shoulder to shoulder with all those who have suffered, all those grieving loved ones, and those whose lives have been changed forever.

“As parliamentarians we have heard directly from people who have been sorely affected, but we have also seen our own communities responding with care and understanding.

“This should give us all hope for the future as we seek to rebuild our country.”

Elsewhere, prominent buildings and landmarks throughout the UK were illuminated as part of the national day of reflection, including the Kelpies, Wallace Monument and Ness Bridge.