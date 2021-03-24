Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that there have been three deaths of coronavirus patients recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The First Minister added there were 692 new cases in the same period with a daily test positivity rate of 3.1%.

The death toll under the measure used for the daily figures – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,562

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that 321 people in hospital are confirmed to have the virus – down 20 in 24 hours – and of these, 31 patients are in intensive care, up three.

A total of 2,214,672 people received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination as of 7.30am on Tuesday and 235,671 have received their second dose.

Ms Sturgeon said that “virtually all” those people aged 65 and over in Scotland had now received their first vaccine dose.

In addition she said 93% of those aged between 60 and 64 had had their first jab, along with 63% of 55 to 59-year-olds and 41% of 50 to 54-year-olds.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions, she said: “All of this I think is very encouraging and very hopeful indeed.

“It means as we take part in this final session of First Minister’s Questions of this parliamentary term a return to greater normality for the country is now much more in sight.”

#NRSStats show as at 21 March, 9,897 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 65 deaths were registered from 15-21 March, a decrease of 39 deaths from the previous week https://t.co/8xlDCuwiBT pic.twitter.com/qOsoJ33MgH — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, National Records of Scotland has published its weekly update of the number of deaths - including deaths where Covid was a suspected or contributary factor.

The official statistics show that deaths from all causes are below average for this time of year for the second week in succession.

National Records of Scotland figures show there were 67 fewer fatalities between March 15 and 21 when compared with the five-year average.

As of Sunday, 9,897 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Figures this week show that the health impact of Covid-19 on people across Scotland continues to diminish but my thoughts are with those families who have lost loved ones to the virus.

“This is the eighth successive week in which we have seen a fall in the number of deaths and the second in which we have seen fewer deaths from all causes, in comparison with the five-year average.

“NRS is publishing important information today on how the pandemic has affected people across Scotland.

“Our analysis confirms that disabled people are more likely to have died with Covid-19 than non-disabled people.”

The relevant week saw 65 deaths registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 39 deaths from the previous week.

Most of the fatalities occurred in hospitals (52) with six deaths in care homes and seven at home or in non-institutional settings.

New analysis of the period between March 2020 and January 2021 also shows that disabled people in Scotland were more likely to have died with Covid-19 than non-disabled people.