Car parking charges will continue to be lifted at three major hospitals until further notice, it has been confirmed.
Parking charges were initially removed from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for three months at the end of March 2020, in a bid to support NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
They were then extended by an additional three and then four months until January 2021.
The above hospitals are the only three in Scotland that still require payment since 2008, as they are run by private operators.
However, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has now confirmed that operators have agreed that the extension of free parking should continue until further notice for all staff, patients and visitors.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Last year I wrote to the car park providers at these hospitals urging them to suspend car parking charges for staff, visitors and patients for at least the duration that NHS Scotland remained on an emergency footing, and this arrangement was subsequently extended until March 2021.
“As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m pleased to confirm that these free car parking arrangements will remain in place to help those who use and work for our NHS, and I am confident in our progress towards a long term solution on the issue of car parking charges.”
