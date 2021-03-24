A MAN has been arrested after a bomb disposal team were alerted to a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace at Holyroodhouse.

Police Scotland said they were called to the the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.

"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."