A MAN has been arrested after a bomb disposal team were alerted to a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace at Holyroodhouse.
Police Scotland said they were called to the the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.
Police have confirmed that there was no threat to the public.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.
"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.
“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
"There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.