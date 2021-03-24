Nicola Sturgeon has helped a charity launch a literacy appeal by reading a bedtime story for children.

The First Minister has given her backing to Children 1st as it enters into a partnership with Dolly Parton's Dollywood Foundation UK to help promote a love of reading.

The two charities are hoping to raise money to send books to disadvantaged children on their birthdays until they are five, and Ms Sturgeon's recording is the first in a series of children’s stories read aloud by well-known book lovers to be shared by the charities in the coming months.

The First Minister’s read the Ladybird book “Mabel and the Mountain” by Kim Hillyard on Children 1st’s website. The story tells the story of Mabel, a small fly with big plans who knows she shouldn’t give up.

Members of the public will be encouraged to back the scheme by giving a monthly gift of £10 to help pre-school children whose families may not have access to books at home.

The Literacy Trust estimates that over 383,000 children and young people in the UK do not have a book of their own. According to the Trust up to 50 per cent of children in disadvantaged areas start school without the language skills they need to progress.

The charities will deliver a free book, by post, to a child from their birth to their fifth birthday, for the child to keep.

Alongside the books, children and their families will also be offered the practical and emotional support they need to keep their children safe and support their wellbeing and development.

Mary Glasgow, Children 1st, Chief Executive said: “Children 1st are thrilled and excited to be working with Dolly and her team at the Imagination Library in Scotland to spark a love of reading in every young child.

“Cuddling up and reading a book together is a great way for families to build loving, strong relationships. Enjoying books helps children feel connected, safe and secure and enjoying the magic of stories is a great way to support language and communication skills at an early age.

"Reading with very young children builds creativity, fires their imagination and is an important way to build the developmental and emotional building blocks they need for life."

Dolly Parton

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Inspiring a love of reading from a young age can positively impact mental health and creativity and help to improve vital literacy skills.

“Reading for pleasure can also bring joy and comfort during even the most difficult times which is why I am very pleased to help launch this new initiative by Children 1st and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“I hope that many more people will join me in supporting this partnership to help inspire Scotland’s next generation of book lovers.”