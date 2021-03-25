JOANNA Cherry has announced she will be taking out from her MP role due to health reasons.
The MP for Edinburgh South West posted on social media earlier today about the plan.
She asked for her privacy to be respected, and confirmed that her constituency office would still be running as usual to handle local issues.
The MP was until recently a member of the SNP's front bench, holding the role of the party's spokeswoman on justice and home affairs. She was removed from the front bench on February 1, following a reshuffle by leader Ian Blackford.
She wrote: "A wee personal announcement. I’m taking some time out for health reasons. My constituency office will continue to deal with all enquiries. I hope my privacy will be respected. Thank you."
Her announcement comes on the last sitting day in Westminster before a two week recess. Holyrood has also dissolved to allow the six week election campaigns to take place, before the May 6 poll.
Hundreds of her supporters and SNP colleagues wished her well, including MP Steven Bonnar, and Holyrood candidate Tom Arthur.
The SNP depute leader Keith Brown wrote: "All the best for a rapid and complete recovery Joanna."
Tricia Marwick, the former Presiding Officer at Holyrood also wished her well, saying: "All the best and a speedy return to health."
