AN SNP candidate vying to become Scotland’s first refugee to sit in Holyrood has highlighted a new law extending the right to vote to those who have permission to enter or remain in the UK.

The party’s top list candidate for Glasgow, Roza Salih, has praised the SNP for extending the franchise to include refugees, - stressing it’s important the new parliament “looks like the country it represents”.

She has also pointed the finger at the Conservatives, who she labelled “the same, stale, grey, toxic party they’ve always been” adding Douglas Ross’s party is “incapable of representing 21st century Scotland.”

READ MORE: Election 2021: SNP attack Ruth Davidson for 'letting down people of Scotland'

Ms Salih is one of four BAME candidates topping the SNP’s regional lists after a shake-up of the process for list selections.

She met with Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail today, as the party highlights the extension of the right to vote in Scottish elections to everyone with leave to remain, including people with refugee status.

Today, the First Minister also signed the Scottish Refugee Council election pledge, which states: “This year, on May 6, history will be made in Scotland as people with refugee status vote in the Scottish Parliament elections for the first time.

“I promise to make Scotland a welcoming place and to stand up for the rights, dignity, and protection of all people seeking safety and rebuilding their lives here.”

Today on the campaign trail with @NicolaSturgeon We had a wee break for a cup of tea & chocolate for me 😃. Scotland’s Future in Scotland’s hands 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland is a country that welcomes & stands up for the rights of the people. #BothVotesSNP every vote counts. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/7Yswpj4O13 — Roza Salih (@RozaSalih) March 25, 2021

Ms Salih said: “Scotland is at its best as a country when a broad diversity of voices are reflected at all levels of society.

"That's why it's absolutely vital that those who can register to vote do so now, especially as new legislation which ensures people can vote no matter where they were born, including those with refugee status, comes into effect.

"While I am immensely proud of the progress the SNP has made to ensure Scotland is a country which welcomes and stands up for the rights of the people who want to come here - we know there's still further to go.”

READ MORE: Douglas Ross urges voters to 'rediscover the Better Together spirit'

She added: “We should have a parliament that looks like the country it represents and that’s why I am proud to be standing for the SNP in this election, and proud that the SNP has taken steps to ensure that we have more diversity in our candidates.

“The SNP seeks to be the government of all of Scotland - in stark contrast to the Tories, who are still the same stale, grey, toxic party they’ve always been – incapable of representing 21st century Scotland.

"To continue creating a fair, inclusive society which delivers for all, and to protect Scotland’s right to choose our own future, it has to be both votes SNP in May."