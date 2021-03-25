A man has appeared in court after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Police Scotland said they were called to the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh at about 8.50pm on Tuesday.
The bomb disposal team was called to the scene to examine the item and made it safe.
The area was searched yesterday
Julien Dupuis was arrested and charged with breach of the peace in connection with the incident.
READ MORE: Man arrested after bomb disposal team called to suspicious item in Edinburgh
The 39-year-old, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday and made no plea.
He was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear within eight days.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.