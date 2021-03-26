Scotland has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in the UK.

Figures from the UK Government show that Scotland recorded more than 3,800 cases of coronavirus in the seven days leading up to March 20.

This number leads to a rate of 70.6 cases per 100,000 population.

In comparison to the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland recorded just over 1,000 cases in the same period, with a rate of 56.6, England recorded more than 31,200 cases with a rate of 55.5, and Wales reported 1,267 infections, with a rate of 40.2.

The time period is set to March 13-20 as the data provided is cases by specimen date, and these are incomplete for most recent dates, meaning that taking data from five days previously makes it more accurate.

The figures, which are available via the UK Government's daily-updated dashboard, use rates per 100,000 population to give a "fairer comparison of the number of cases in each area".

However, these figures do not take account of the "different rates of testing or differences in the age and sex of the local populations".

The figures also revealed that one council area in Scotland now has the highest rate of infection across the entire country.

In the period between March 13-20, West Lothian reported 372 cases, marking a rate of 203.2 per 100,000 population.

Glasgow City was the next area in Scotland to feature on the UK-wide list, ranking at 15 with a rate of 110.9 per 100,000, after recording 702 cases in the seven day period.

Livingston Village in West Lothian has dominated the list of the highest rates of Covid infection in Scotland.

In the week leading up to March 20, the neighbourhood recorded 89 cases - with a rate of 1,699.17 per 100,000.

Perth Road in Dundee followed, but with a rate of 720.18 - more than half that of Livingston Village.

Three neighbourhoods in West Lothian and three in Glasgow City featured in the top 20.

You can view the data for yourself via the UK Government's website.