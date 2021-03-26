Nicola Sturgeon has revealed she has received a date for her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The First Minister tweeted an image of her blue envelope from the NHS, inviting her to receive her first jag.
She joked that receiving the letter “really does soften the blow of being 50."
According to her tweet, Scotland is on track to offer first doses to all over 50s, unpaid carers and adults with an underlying health condition by the middle of next month.
She says that, all going to plan and supplies permitting, all adults should be offered the first dose by the end of July.
My blue envelope has arrived (it really does soften the blow of being 50!)— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 26, 2021
We’re on track to offer first doses to all over 50s, unpaid carers & adults with underlying health condition by mid Apr & and all adults by end Jul (supplies permitting). My thanks to our vaccination teams pic.twitter.com/bDxjyZ9wmw
As of 8.30am yesterday, 2,285,711 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination in Scotland, and 263,236 have received their second dose.
More than half (50.3%) of Scotland's population over the age of 16 have received their first dose, with 5.8% being offered the second.
