More than 500 people have been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday was 543 - significantly lower than Thursday total of 701.
READ MORE: Scottish Government figures show more than 700 new cases
A total of 24,886 new tests for reported results, with a positivity rate of 2.4%, lower than the 5% figure the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers the marker for an epidemic being under control.
The number of people being treated in hospital - including those in intensive care - was 296.
READ MORE: West Lothian has highest rate of Covid-19
A total of 270 people are currently on a ward with a case of the virus while 26 are in intensive care - 14 for longer than 28 days.
Since yesterday, six deaths have been registered, taking the overall toll from the virus to 7,578.
The vaccination programme continues to roll out, with 2,322,832 people now having received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, with 279,814 receiving their second dose.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment