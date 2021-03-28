The worst neighbourhoods in Scotland for coronavirus cases this week have been revealed.
Analysing the number of cases in each area, calculated with their population, we can find the top 500 hotspots in Scotland based on their cases per 100,000 people.
Livingstone Village and Eliburn South in West Lothian had the most Covid cases in the week up to March 23 – with 71 people testing positive. This works out at around 1332 cases per 100,000 population over the seven days.
That was more than double the number of cases of the second ranked area – Coltness in North Lanarkshire – which reported 32 cases. That works out at around 840 cases per 100,000 in the last week.
We report on the worst 500 areas each week – however this week only 491 areas have received cases.
At that lower end of the scale, City Centre East in Glasgow was ranked our 491st area – with 3 cases over that period. That works out at 29 cases per 100,000, and is the lowest ranked area the still have cases.
You can find your area using our searchable tool below.
If you cannot find your area, then it means it is outside the top 500 neighbourhoods, meaning there have been no cases in the last week.
