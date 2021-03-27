IT is the first sign of spring when the fields are full of fluffy, white lambs skipping and exploring the world around them.

And at Craigmaddie Muir Farm in East Dunbartonshire there was one who was eager to make an appearance.

Gordon Murray and partner Susie Abernethy welcomed one of their first lambs of the season just days before Lambathon gets under way in Scotland this weekend.

They are among several farms taking part in the event which is being held for the second year running and was developed as a way of connecting people to Scotland’s countryside and promoting farm tourism.

As part of the Go Rural initiative, set up by Scottish Agritourism to promote day trips, short breaks and holidays in rural Scotland, Lambathon – a virtual farming event offered online users the chance to see what a lambing session was like at a Scottish farm.

It was one of the highlights of last year’s lockdown with more than 10,000 families tuning in to the Go Rural Facebook page to watch over the duration of Lambathon.

It returns on Sunday March 28 for six weeks with more than 20 farms taking place across the country and the idea behind it is to showcase the importance of Scotland’s agricultural industry and agritourism through different farms across the country.

Gordon Murray and his partner Susie Abernethy pictured with ten day old twin lambs at their farm, Craigmaddie Muir farm near Milngavie. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Mr Murray said: “We are due to go live on Easter Sunday and by then our lambing time will be in full swing. While there are no guarantees of a live birth on air we would be expecting around 20 sets of twins that day.

“We have already had around half a dozen early arrivals and it is a very rewarding time for us. We’ve looked after, fed and scanned the ewes all winter and this is a lovely time of year when the whole family can get involved.

“We have three children who all get to keep a pet lamb and look after it.”

Craigmaddie Muir Farm has grown from a 250 acre site with a small number of cows and sheep which grazed on the family owned moor for 100 years. It is now grown to 400 acres with a larger flock of ewes and a herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows.

A 10 day old lamb pictured among daffodils at Craigmaddie Muir farm near Milngavie. The farm belongs to Gordon Murray and his partner Susie Abernethy. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

As part of the farm diversification programme they also offer luxury accommodation on site boasting stunning views.

Mr Murray added: “One of the reasons for getting involved is to help highlight our farm tourism and our diversification programme. We have a unique roundhouse accommodation and had just opened weeks before lockdown last year. We are looking forward to reopening on April 26 and already some months are fully booked.”

Caroline Millar, of Go Rural and founder of The Hideaway Experience at Balkello Farm, Angus, said: “It is a great way for us to spread the word about what we are doing as farmers, how we care for our animals and offers people a chance to feel connected to us.

“Some of those who joined us for Lambathon then went on to become farm shops customers, or take farm tours. We do hope that people watching will become interested and that it will lead to a farm tourism boost.

“I think what makes our sector stand out is that we are producing food as well as running a farm and tourism spin off. As we go forward it’s not just about farm shops and stays, farms are now looking at how they can offer new experiences.”

Janet and Neale McQuistin kick off Lambathon 2021. Photo by Caroline McQuistin.

First to go live on Sunday March 28 will be Neale and Janet McQuistin, who run Kitchen Coos and Ewes at Airyolland Farm in Dumfries and Galloway’s Luce Valley. The couple are living the dream on their farm and are looking forward to sharing that with viewers.

“I think everyone loves to see lambs skipping and jumping and makes people feel happy,” said Mr McQuistin, a fifth generation farmer. “Lambing is a time of year when it can be 24/7 as the ewes don’t stick to a schedule. We are always there in case we need intervene, but usually it all goes to plan and it is lovely to see the lambs arrival.”

Former schoolteacher, Mrs McQuistin took up farming full time three years ago. The couple have also diversified and are looking forward to resume their farms tours when restrictions are lifted.

They had been planning to expand the agritourism side of the business when lockdown hit, but hope to be able to go ahead with their Highland cow safaris this year as well as their full day bespoke Haute Coo Tours. They also breed pedigree Beltex sheep.

Mr McQuistin added: “I think it important for farms now to have a second income to make sure they can survive.”

Farmers Gordon Murray and his partner Susie Abernethy pictured with ten day old twin lambs in front of the roundhouse which they let out as a holiday home on their farm- Craigmaddie Muir farm near Milngavie. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland Director of Marketing & Digital, said Lambathon is an excellent example of how businesses have shown real creativity and innovation to reach potential visitors during the pandemic.

Ms Miller said: “We know many people are longing to explore Scotland once restrictions allow but thankfully the wonders of technology mean until then, they can still feel connected to our countryside and share the experience and excitement of welcoming new life on to Scotland’s farms. Agritourism is a growing tourism trend and there are some fantastic experiences to enjoy across the country; from farm tours to glamping, picking your own produce to dining out. Our hope is that virtual visitors will feel inspired by Lambathon to visit or stay on a working agritourism farm in real life when travel is possible again."

Farms taking part include: Senwick Hideaways, Old Leckie, The Hideaway Experience, Bellevue, Duncan Family Farms, Arnprior, Craigduckie, Jacksons at Jedburgh, Newton Farm Holidays, Cowden Farm, Native and Wild, Lennox of Lomond, Incheoch, Fearn Farm and Boutique Farm Bothies.

Watch Lambathon at www.facebook.com/gorural