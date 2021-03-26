THE SNP has described Salmond's Alba party as "predictable" and questions whether Salmond should return to public office.
In a statement the party said the announcement this afternoon that Salmond would be launching a new pro-independece Alba party to run for list seats in the upcoming elections as "perhaps the most predictable development in Scottish politics".
At a press conference this afternoon, Salmond announced former SNP councillor Chris McEleney and two others would be joining the party's ranks, with others expected to be announced before candidate registrations close next week.
An SNP spokesman also questioned whether it was appropriate for Salmond to rejoin public office.
He said: "At this time of crisis, the interests of the country must come first and should not be obscured by the self interest of someone who shows no sign whatsoever of reflecting on serious concerns about his own conduct - concerns which, to put it mildly, raise real questions about the appropriateness of a return to public office.
"The SNP has led the country through the last twelve months of the Covid pandemic, and at this election we offer the experienced, responsible and forward looking leadership that the country needs."
He added: "Our plans to get Scotland through and out of the Covid crisis, and support a recovery with fairness and equality at its heart, with the opportunity to put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands, will be the focus of our election campaign.
"The only way to secure strong leadership, a referendum on independence, and a positive future for the country is to cast both votes for the SNP on May 6th. "
