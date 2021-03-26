MPs and peers sanctioned by China over their condemnation of atrocities against the Uighurs say the penalties have “unmasked” the state.

In a joint statement, Lord David Alton, Baroness Helena Kennedy and MPs Iain Duncan Smith, Nusrat Ghani and Tim Loughton said the sanctions imposed overnight would only bolster their determination to highlight the plight of the ethnic minority Muslim population.

China announced the measures were being imposed on the politicians, as well as an academic and selected entities over what they described as “lies and disinformation” about human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

It came after the UK and its allies imposed travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese officials earlier this week.

In a statement, the UK politicians said the penalties “have unmasked the Chinese Communist Party” adding: “These actions are not only an attack on us as individuals but an attempt to stifle the free and open debate that is at the heart of our parliamentary democracy.

"Intimidation will only serve to encourage us to redouble our efforts.

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of the Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers and all other persecuted groups in China.

“These are the true victims of the Chinese government’s authoritarian rule, not us.”

They added that the UK Government should “reject these sanctions and unequivocally condemn attempts by the Chinese government to undermine our democratic processes” and concluded: “The Government must demand that the Chinese government allows the United Nations and other concerned institutions full and meaningful access to the Uyghur Region, and opens the way for international investigations into the alleged abuses."

The sanctioned politicians have been some of the most vocal in the year-long campaign calling for sanctions against China over the alleged mass rounding up of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Joanna Nicola Smith Finley, an academic from Newcastle University, has also been sanctioned by China as well as the China Research Group, established by a group of Conservative MPs, the Conservative Human Rights Commission and Essex Court Chambers, which, instructed by the World Uighur Congress, gave an opinion that a genocide was occurring.

The Prime Minister said he stood “firmly” with the MPs sanctioned, and tweeted: “The MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims.

“Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “It speaks volumes that, while the UK joins the international community in sanctioning those responsible for human rights abuses, the Chinese government sanctions its critics.

“If Beijing want to credibly rebut claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, it should allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights full access to verify the truth.”

Liberal Democrat spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Layla Moran MP said her party had “full solidarity” for those who had been sanctioned by the state, and urged the UK Government to protect them.

She said: "We have full solidarity with colleagues and organisations who have been sanctioned for daring to speak out and expose the atrocities against the Uyghurs. Despite China's intimidation tactics, we will not be silenced.

“Targeting backbench MPs instead of ministers makes clear this is about China’s disdain for democracy around the world.

"The UK cannot stand by while human rights abuses take place right in front of our eyes. This desperate move from China will galvanise us all to work harder.

“The Liberal Democrats urge the Government to stand behind those sanctioned and protect them."

Labour’s Lisa Nandy, shadow Foreign Secretary, said China would “not succeed” in silencing British criticism of human rights abuses following the decision to apply sanctions.

In a statement, the senior Labour MP said: “These sanctions are a blatant attempt to silence British parliamentarians who are shining a spotlight on the appalling persecution of the Uighur people.

“They will not succeed.

“The UK has a moral duty to continue to raise the horrific abuses taking place in Xinjiang and we will continue to press the Government to lead the international community to hold the Chinese government to account for their actions.”