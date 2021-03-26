Joanna Cherry has dismissed claims she is planning to join Alex Salmond's new party.
The SNP MP for Edinburgh South West announced yesterday she was taking time out of her MP role due to health reasons.
She confirmed her constituency office would still be operating as usual.
However, following the launch of Salmond's Alba party this afternoon, several SNP sources speculated that she was planning to quit and stand for Holyrood for Alba.
When asked by The Herald if she was planning to join Alba, Ms Cherry said simply that she was off sick.
But this afternoon she posted on social media contradicting rumours of defection.
Ms Cherry wrote: "Yesterday I said I was taking some time out for health reasons.
"Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect.
"I intend to return to work as the SNP MP for Edinburgh South West when I am able. Thanks for all the good wishes."
It comes after Salmond announced former SNP councillor Chris McEleney was leaving the SNP to join Alba, along with two other candidates.
He indicated that others would be announced prior to the register for candidates closing next Wednesday.
