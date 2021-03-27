AN investigation has been launched following the theft of a plaque at The Herald garden of remembrance taken just hours after it had been unveiled.

The plaque was in memory of all those who have been lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. It had been unveiled by Glasgow’s Lord Provost Philip Braat as the exact location of the memorial was revealed to coincide with the anniversary of the first national lockdown.

One family made a visit to the site in Pollok Country Park on Tuesday as they had wanted to be there for the midday minute silence as part of the National Day of Reflection only to discover it was missing.

Read more: Herald garden of remembrance plaque stolen by sick thieves on lockdown anniversary

The Herald has been campaigning to create a memorial garden as a tribute to Scots who have lost their lives and this was the first time people had been able to view the site which we hope will become an important place for remembrance and healing.

Police Scotland have been alerted and are now looking into the plaque theft after it was taken from its plinth in the park.

Jessica Machon, five, whose great uncle Jim Russell died from covid, at the garden. Photo by Gordon Terris.

Since the site was unveiled, families have taken to the time to visit and have been adding to the tree of yellow ribbons in memory of loved ones.

Connie McCready, who lost her fiancé Jim Russell to covid last May, tied dozens of yellow ribbons with the names of people who have died to the tree for the unveiling and now many more people have done the same.

Peter McMahon, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, whose wife Debbie died from covid last October, aged 53, made the journey with his daughters and on the anniversary lockdown he spent time there.

Mr McMahon said: “It is important for people to have somewhere to go and to know that it is for them. I was there for the minute silence and it is very peaceful. Through time it might be a place where people will begin to meet and talk as they may well have gone through the same experience of losing someone."

Read more: Watch: Video tribute to those lost as memorial garden site is unveiled

Caroline Harper lost her husband Allan to covid on December 1 last year at the age of 60.

This week she visited the site, saying: "I was there yesterday, it is in a beautiful peaceful setting. I was there myself but I did not feel alone. It is so nice to have a place to go which is only a couple of miles from home to sit and think about Allan and remember the good times, sadly the sad times are still very raw."

The memorial garden campaign has been given a further boost following an offer from the Scottish Government to pledge more than £16,000 to help us reach a milestone £60,000 after more than £43,000 had already been raised. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the memorial garden will be a beautiful and fitting place.

In what was a poignant moment Glasgow’s Lord Provost Philip Braat unveiled the plaque surrounded by earlier this week.

Lord Provost of Glasgow Philip Braat in Pollok Country Park. Photo by Gordon Terris.

The Lord Provost said: “This is deeply shocking news and even more so on the first anniversary of this horrible pandemic."

“I’ve no idea what would make people carry out such wanton vandalism and I hope they are thoroughly ashamed of their actions.”

A Police Scotland investigation is under way. If you have any information, please contact them on 101.

To donate go to The Herald memorial garden go to gofundme.com/ herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG. Keep up to date with the latest news at www.heraldscotland.com/campaigns/memorial-garden/