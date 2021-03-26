The Herald is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with award-winning investigations platform The Ferret.

Subscribers to The Herald can expect regular, exclusive analysis and investigations into topics which promise to give a real insight into Scotland today.

The Ferret, which is a non-partisan journalism platform, prides itself in operating "as transparently as possible", and will bring in-depth analysis and reporting exclusively to Herald subscribers.

Readers can expect the first in the series on Saturday in both our print edition and website, where researchers delve into the half a billion pounds worth of land and property sold by Scotland's public institutions in just four years.

Karin Goodwin, co-editor of The Ferret, said: "The Ferret is delighted to be partnering with The Herald to bring its readers a series of indepth investigations in the public interest that will give them real insight into Scotland today.

"This new valued partnership builds on an existing one with the Sunday National, and signals our continued growth in the Scottish media landscape. Our award-winning work shines a light on the issues that matter, and proves good journalism really does change things.

"As a non-partisan, independent and not-for-profit media co-op, we look forward to developing a growing relationship with Herald readers in the coming months and getting their input to help us produce some exciting projects."

Donald Martin, editor in chief of The Herald, welcomed the partnership.

He said: "Investigative journalism is vitally important to democracy and to society in general.

"The truth matters and we need the facts to allow informed debate and analysis. As a quality media brand, we aim to deliver in-depth, insightful coverage for our readers and I’m delighted to be partnering with The Ferret to strengthen our investigative reporting."