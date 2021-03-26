Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond is seeking to make a dramatic return to Holyrood, as the leader of the new pro-independence Alba Party.
Mr Salmond confirmed he will be standing for the party on the North East regional list section in May’s Scottish Parliament election.
Launching the new party in an online event, the former SNP leader said: “Today Alba are hoisting a flag in the wind, planting our Saltire on a hill. In the next few weeks we will see how many will rally to our standard.”
The Alba Party has said it will field at least four candidates in each of the regional lists.
Chris McEleny, who was voted in as an SNP councillor in Inverclyde, has resigned from Ms Sturgeon’s party to stand in the West of Scotland for the Alba Party.
