Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described protesters who clashed with police in Bristol on Friday as “a mob intent on violence”.

Ten people were arrested after a Kill the Bill protest ended in scuffles.

Police said a "minority" of protesters "showed hostility" and arrests were made after a sit-down protest in front of a police station.

Condemning the incident, he tweeted: “Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property.

“The police and the city have my full support.”

READ MORE: Bristol Kill The Bill demo: Ten arrested amid violence

Home secretary Priti Patel also criticised the "violence being directed towards the police".

"I'm in no doubt the silent, law-abiding majority will be appalled by the actions of this criminal minority," she said.

"Despite repeated warnings to disperse, it's clear these thugs were only intent on causing trouble.

"I am receiving regular updates and the police have my full support."

Police officers wearing helmets and holding shields moved towards the protesters after 10pm, after calling for the crowd to disperse due to Covid restrictions.

Avon and Somerset Police said glass bottles, bricks and eggs were thrown at officers and fireworks were launched at its mounted division, with one horse being daubed with paint.

Protesters had also shone laser lights into officers’ faces, the force said.

Superintendent Mark Runacres told BBC Breakfast on Saturday that the force was preparing for more protests over the next few days.

He said that changes in legislation on Monday will allow the force to engage more effectively with protest organisers.

When asked if there was any intelligence this kind of disorder could erupt again, Mr Runacres added: “It is a concern for us, it is something that we are preparing for.

“From Monday, changes in the legislation will allow us, hopefully, to engage effectively with protest organisers, which is what we have always done previously prior to the legislation changes around the Covid regulations stopping that happening.”

Three of those arrested were also detained in connection with last Sunday’s first march, which was followed by another violent demonstration on Tuesday night.