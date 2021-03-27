There have been 563 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 6 additional deaths in the same period.
It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,578.
The daily test positivity rate remains at 2.4%.
A total of 26 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, while 283 people are in hospital.
Public Health Scotland has said 2,358,807 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 294,714 have received their second dose.
35,975 had their first dose yesterday.
It comes as more than 500,000 Covid jabs have been administered in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
The milestone was reached on Thursday after a bumper fortnight, in which vaccinators dispensed more than 100,000 doses.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of first doses in Scotland was 2,144,940, along with 220,188 second doses.
