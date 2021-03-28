Neale Hanvey, MP has defected from the SNP to join the newly formed Alba Party according to reports.
The MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath will stand as a candidate in the mid-Scotland and Fife seat at the 6 May Scottish parliament election following the move.
He told Sky News: "Like so many, I have been angered by our powerlessness in the face of Brexit and share the frustration of many who feel the aspirations of the independence movement are being ignored.
"The Alba Party provides a tonic for our movement with an unashamedly optimistic vision for Scotland's impending transition to an independent European nation."
He joins Kenny MacAskill in moving from the SNP to Alex Salmond's new party.
SNP National Equalities Convener Cllr Lynne Anderson is also to join the Alba Party.
As the SNP’s National Equalities convener I know she will be a great candidate in Central Scotland, and as part of a #SuperMajority for independence she will be a great MSP
In February Hanvey was sacked from the front bench as vaccines spokesman after supporting a crowdfunder campaign launched to sue a fellow SNP MP, Kirsty Blackman, for defamation.
Mr Hanvey was previously suspended from the SNP after making anti-Semitic comments online and was put through an internal investigation by the Member Conduct committee.
