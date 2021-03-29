MSPs have received £680,000 worth of subsidised catering services since the pandemic began, sparking a row over a lack of support for the hospitality sector in Scotland during the pandemic.

The Scottish Hospitality Group say that it means that political hospitality facilities receive 17 times the financial support of the private sector.

They say the £680,000 since April compares to an estimated average support of £40,000 for privately owned pubs, restaurants and hotels across Scotland.

The figures are contained in quarterly reports on the level of financial support required to run the catering services at Holyrood.

And the SHG say the situation is a "stark contrast" to the help available for those operators providing jobs and generating incomes.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Group and owner of the eight-bedroom Townhead hotel in Lockerbie, said the "scandalous" news would be "impossible to stomach" for those working in the hospitality sector.

"It’s the very definition of the self-serving behaviour that gives the political classes such a bad name," he said.

“It’s revealing that politicians do understand after all how much help struggling hospitality operations need. But the level of taxpayers’ money given to their own facilities is genuinely unbelievable compared to the amount we’ve had to beg for over many months and it all leaves us with an extremely bad taste in the mouth.

“What’s worse is that the government has admitted through an FOI response that it doesn’t have any evidence for the restrictions that are costing our businesses dear.

“Candidates for Holyrood would do well to reflect on their positions about this issue as they face the electorate, especially those whose jobs and livelihoods depend on a thriving hospitality sector.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced details for hospitality reopening in Scotland earlier this month.

From April 26, restaurants, bars and cafes can open outdoors until 10pm with alcohol permitted. Indoors, they can open until 10pm without alcohol and up to four people from two different households may meet.

From May 17, bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes can stay open until 10.30pm indoors with alcohol permitted. Alcohol can be served outdoors until 10pm and customers will be given two-hour slots.

Hospitality leaders have been urging the Scottish government to change its Covid lockdown levels to stop businesses failing.

Five of Scotland's main hospitality trade bodies said if changes are implemented, 60,000 jobs in the sector could be saved.

A Scottish Parliament spokeman said that as a public sector body it is not expected to use the furlough scheme, so instaed decided to meet the salaries of the 36 Sodexo staff who provide services directly from April, last year.

Parliament keeps all income from the Sodexo-run service, which he is said to have fallen significantly this year, hence the cost of the service has risen, the spokesman explained.

He added: “Three of our catering outlets have been closed since last April. Only the staff restaurant and coffee bar remain open for those who have to be on site for parliamentary business.

“Like many catering businesses footfall is down by around 80 to 90% and income has fallen dramatically. It is unlikely the Members Restaurant, bar and public café will reopen before autumn.”